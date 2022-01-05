Four Club América footballers tested positive for Covid-19

The pandemic of Covid-19 keep hitting the teams of the MX League days after the start of Grita Mexico Closing Tournament 2022. This time the injured party is the America club, which in addition to Federico Viñas The rumor circulates through social networks that there are three more infected footballers, so we will have to wait for the team to pronounce on it.

According to information from Víctor Díaz, the other three elements of the set of Eagles that tested positive for Covid-19 are: Guillermo Ochoa, Emanuel Aguilera Y Fernando MadrigalHowever, the board plans to carry out a second test on Wednesday to confirm or rule out a contagion.

It is worth mentioning that the debut of the azulcrema squad against Puebla It is not at risk yet, taking into account the Liga MX health protocol, as it mentions that: “Games may be rescheduled within the same week of the shift if there are between 7 and 10 positive cases; and it may be rescheduled for a week other than the one originally scheduled, only if there are more than 10 infections “.

In the event that the contagions reach seven or 10, the game corresponding to the Matchday 1 of Grita Mexico Closing Tournament 2022, but while not, so we will have to wait for the new tests to confirm or discard the positives, however, if we cannot count on them, Santiago Solari, technician of the staff, will be forced to modify his base.

The Eagles are not the only ones

It should be noted that Club América has not been the only one that has been harmed by this situation, since the squad of Tigers and of Red Devils of Toluca, who present 8 and 11 infected, respectively, so that their commitments on Date 1 versus Santos Laguna Y Pumas they could change the date.