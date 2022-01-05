Former Silicon Valley fiancé Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of fraud

Elizabeth holmes, founder of Theranos, the company that promised to revolutionize healthcare with its low-cost blood tests and was dissolved in 2018 after the validity of its methods was questioned, was found guilty of fraud by a San Jose Court jury, in California.

Holmes, 37, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud brought against her, as well as one of the two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud. Likewise, she was acquitted of four accusations of fraud.

The maximum sentence could reach 20 years in prison for each of the charges for which she was found guilty, although Holmes has the possibility of appealing before the federal courts of the United States.

The convicting verdict ends a saga of nearly two decades since the then-darling Silicon Valley and venture capital firms founded Theranos in 2003, which at its zenith reached a valuation of 9 billion dollars.

Thus, in 2015, Holmes was appointed by Forbes as the youngest self-made billionaire and made the covers of magazines.

However, the star of Theranos and its founder began to fade at the end of the same year, when the newspaper The Wall Street Journal questioned in various articles the supposedly revolutionary methods of biotechnology, prompting the opening of investigations by regulators and, finally, the dissolution of the company in 2018.

“She chose fraud over business failure,” said prosecutor Jeff Schenk during closing argument. “She chose to be dishonest. This election was not only insensitive, but criminal, “he added, according to the US press.

The media note that, in its strategy, the defense tried to present Holmes as an entrepreneur who he couldn’t keep his promises while they tried to blame the fraud on Ramesh Balwani, former partner of the defendant and COO of Theranos.

Balwani will face a trial similar to that of Homes starting next February in which he will face 10 counts of fraud and another two for conspiring to commit fraud.

Europa Press