Five movies to watch with the kids in Reyes (and one best avoided)

We already know that these final days of Christmas can get tired: the holidays are stretched, the plans are finished and most of us are already thinking more time about the return than about rush the last hours. Many children, overexcited, tend to hang around, so it is a good idea to take them out to see a little movies (or propose to take a nap). Vozpópuli It reminds you of five good movies to top off Christmas.

!Sing 2! (Garth Jennings)

This film is a real gem, starting with the psychedelic opening scene where the characters from the play Alice in Wonderland interpret in their own way the classic of Prince “Let’s go crazy”. The plot defends that one must cling to artistic principles against the monopolies of mass entertainment, represented by a narcissistic, capricious and cruel tycoon. The soundtrack will appeal to parents and children: from Elton John to Coldplay, with U2 as a more covered band. Some scenes will make you cry and others are downright heartbreaking.

West side story (Steven Spielberg)

If your children, nephews, or grandchildren are approaching adolescence, the best option is to trust Steven spielberg and his remake of the last great American tragedy. The music of the great Leonard bernstein, with new arrangements of Gustavo Dudamel, guarantees that something with substance is going to be seen. In addition, the problems presented by this 1957 musical are still valid: gentrification, unwanted migrations, culture shock in big cities … the cast is impeccable and the two and a half hours go by in a sigh.

Charm (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith)



Following the global success of Coconut, a film inspired by Mexican popular culture, Pixar has found a vein that continues to visit Colombia. The songs are by Lin Manuel Miranda, one of the hottest talents on Broadway. The main ‘but’ that has been put to the tape, as it did Los Angeles Times, is that at times it is too dense in ideas, jokes and references: “The animation is an energetic swirl with vibrant tones of almost uninterrupted movement, and Miranda’s songs jump from genre to genre, from traditional Disney ballads to reggaeton-inspired melodies and even a tribute to Colombia’s rock goddess, Shakira. The script is fast and furious, full of jokes and references. There are times when I wish everything would slow down for a moment to allow time to get to know some of the supporting characters better, but the story of Charm it’s refreshing, satisfying, fast, and composed. “

Spiderman: no way home (Jon Watts)

There are starting points that never expire. For example, the great founding phase of the Spidermen saga, which states that “to every great power corresponds a great responsibility.” The favorite wall-crawler of several generations is going through a terrible time, as the revelation of his secret identity translates into unbearable chase, which does not let you rest in the sun or in the shade. Desperate, he turns to Dr. Strange to go back in time and regain the times where I could enjoy intimacy as Peter parker. Of course, the story thickens, leading to a worthy ninth installment that most critics have considered an entertaining and fulfilling film.

A thousand kilometers from Christmas (Álvaro Fernández Armero)

There is nothing more genuinely Christmassy than a movie about characters who hate Christmas. In this case, it is about Raúl, an unpleasant thirty-year-old to whom all the negative things in his existence have happened at this time. Accounts auditor, he has to work in a well-known nougat factory, a circumstance that unleashes all its graves and conflicts. It is a Spanish film that Netflix has released with great success in more than fifty countries, to the point of climbing on the platform’s most viewed list.

“Mapá o pamá” (Dani de la Orden)

After these five recommendations, we must add a serious warning about this film starring Paco Leon, Look at Ibarguren Y Esther Exposito. The film is classified by the Ministry as “for over twelve years”, but jokes about sex, alcohol and drugs aboundThere is even a scene where the mother interrupts a sexual act of her daughter and lectures on venereal diseases giving lurid details (the trailer is very misleading). Do not go to see her expecting something similar to the saga Father there is only one because here the script is much stronger. It seems that the desire to get away from puritanism has installed the “anything goes” in the culture of the PSOE.

