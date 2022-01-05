Film families, a question of genetics? – World

It is common for parents to guide their children’s first steps, also in the cinema where numerous sagas have been the breeding ground of the industry that has known how to get the best out of them, especially when parents and children have worked together.

The last to join have been Sean and Dylan Penn. Father and daughter star in “Flag Day” (“The day of the flag”), film, which in addition to interpreting, also directs the actor, who has rejected that it is an attempt to be made by and for his daughter as compensation for having been an absent father during his childhood.

A story in which a woman seeks reconciliation with her father. Hopper, the second son of Sean Penn and actress Robin Wright, also participates in the film. Everything is in the family.

Vivianne Jolie-Pitt took her first steps in the cinema next to her mother Angelina Jolie at the age of five, during the filming of “Malefica”, where, as the actress confessed, when she saw her characterized all the children cried, except her daughter, which is why they decided that she should be the one to play the character of Aurora in a short sequence.

The protagonist of “Salt” also began in the interpretation of the hand of his father Jon Voight in “Lookin ‘to Get Out” (“Attempt to escape”), 1982, with which he agreed again in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”.

At the age of ten, Tatum O’Neal was under the command of Peter Bogdanovich and shot with his father Ryan O’Neal the film “Paper Moon” (“Paper Moon”), for which he won the Oscar for Best Actress Cast, an award that did not strengthen a consistent career.

Younger still, Stella Banderas Griffith, daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, was part of the cast of “Crazy in Alabama” (“Crazy in Alabama”), which her mother starred in, directed by her Malaga actor, but the young woman has not finally decided to follow in the footsteps of her parents.

At the age of eight, Jaden Smith made half the world cry when he shared the limelight with his father Will Smith in “The Pursuit of Happyness”, the story of a father who tries to raise his son, although it has not been the only film in which they have worked. “After Earth” was the last.

The French actress Chiara Mastroianni has had her parents in her references, since she was a child she attended the filming as if it were an amusement park. The daughter of Marcello Mastroianni and Catherine Deneuve has confessed the satisfaction that working with both has given her.

The last time was in 2008 with his mother in “Un conte de Noël”, while in 1996, shortly before his death, he intervened with his father in the film by Chilean Raúl Ruiz, “Three lives and a single death”. although both had fleetingly coincided in “Prêt-à-porter”.

The actor and director Kiefer Sutherland, the popular federal agent of the series “24”, began his career at age 17 with a brief appearance in the movie “Max Dugan Return” (“Hello, Mr. Dugan”) in which he agreed with his father Donal Sutherland, although it has not been the only time they have worked together; they have done it three more times.

Despite decades in the movies, Jane Fonda had to wait to work alongside her father, Henry Fonda, in the movie “On Golden Pond”, for which he won the Oscar for Best Actor.

The actor Tom Hanks has not only worked with his eldest son Colin, the result of his relationship with his first wife, actress Samantha Lewes, he also directed him in “The Wonders” (That Thing you Do!), Where the young man played one of his first roles in his already long career.

Three family generations of actors came together in “It Runs in the Family”, in which Kirk Douglas, his son Michael and Cameron the latter’s eldest son participated.

The Roberts have already established themselves as one of the sagas of current cinema, where the last to join force is Emma Roberts, niece of the Oscar-winning Julia Roberts and daughter of her older brother Eric.

He began with a small role at age nine in “Blow” and, although he has not worked with his father, he has worked with his aunt in “Valentine’s Day” (“Stories of Valentine”).

Goldie Hawn says she would love to work alongside her daughter Kate Hudson, but it’s not something she wants to force. Jeremy Irons is very proud of his son Max’s career, but they have not yet met on a shoot.

The sagas are perpetuated in the cinema. Parents, children or siblings follow the same trail. Question of genetics?