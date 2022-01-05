Famous people who are very similar and fans often confuse constantly | Famous
On Tuesday, January 4, 2021, Jason Derulo struck a man in a Las Vegas hotel after he mistook him for Usher. Derulo also slapped the companion of the person who called him Usher, but the victims reportedly did not press legal charges.
Usher is 11 years older than Jason Derulo, but both singers produce pop and R&B music and have numerous collaborations with other music stars.
Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon
Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon are one of the pairs of actors that fans often confuse on the street, but, unlike Jason Derulo, they have taken it with humor.
Wahlberg has confessed that he receives congratulations with his work in the saga ‘The Bourne’, while Matt Damon is repeated the jokes of ‘Ted’, when they belong to the opposite franchise.
The actors said that they now have an agreement in which they do not correct people who confuse them on the street and even sign autographs on behalf of the other when asked.
Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood is 8 years older than Daniel Radcliffe and they are of different nationality, as Wood is American and Radcliffe British; however, their success as fantasy movie stars occurred around the same time.
The protagonist of Harry Potter told in an interview that he once signed a photo of Elijah Wood that a fan gave him on a red carpet in Japan, but he did not have time to explain the confusion, so he wrote “I am not Elijah Wood, I am Daniel Radcliffe “.
Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman
Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman are another case of celebrities from different countries with similar physical features. Knightley was born in the United Kingdom and Portman in Israel.
The actresses shared the screen in ‘Star Wars: Episode I’, where Keira Knightley played a double of Natalie Portman’s character, so the makeup and costumes made them almost unrecognizable.
Samuel L. Jackson and Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne, known for the role of Morpheus in ‘The Matrix’, recounted that a fan approached him in the middle of an interview on the street asking for an autograph and referring to him as “Mr. Jackson”, so Fishburne signed as if it were Samuel.
Fishburne remembers the confusion in a funny way; However, Samuel L. Jackson was confused in a live newscast by the presenter, who asked him about a Super Bowl ad in which he did not appear, but Fishburne was the protagonist of the commercial and Jackson responded annoyed.
What Super Bowl commercial? You know what? You are as crazy as the people on Twitter. I am not Laurence Fishburne. We are not all alike. We are black and famous, but we are not the same, ”replied Samuel L. Jackson.
Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes
Although Liam Neeson is primarily involved in action films and Ralph Fiennes in drama, the actors have anecdotes in which they have been confused by fans. Neeson has said that he receives praise from people for his work on ‘The English Patient’, while Fiennes is congratulated on the ‘Taken’ saga, but the actors belong to the opposite films.
Michael Peña with other Latinos
Michael Peña has said that he is confused with Wilmer Valderrama, known for ‘That 70’s Show’, or with Erik Estrada, famous for the series ‘CHiPs’, but the actor does not bother when they call him by another name.
Peña takes the situation with humor and responds that it is actually Mario Lopez, another Latin actor who participated in ‘Saved by the bell’ or signs autographs with the name of the famous person with whom he is confused.