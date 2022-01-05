Erling Haaland would have chosen to sign for the Blaugranas

Everything seems to indicate that the next destination of Erling haaland will be the Barcelona and it is only a matter of the Blaugrana team managing to raise the money necessary to make the purchase of the Norwegian player at Dortmund in the transfer market next summer.

Even, Joan Laporta, Culé president, has already sat down to talk with the forward’s agent, Mino Raiola, who has given him his word that Haaland will dress as a Blaugrana, after a meeting they held on December 13, reported the Deportes Cuatro media.

The Barcelona wants to rekindle his rivalry with him Real Madrid as happened during the stage with Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, so Haaland’s arrival at the Camp Nou would coincide with the possible arrival of Mbappe to the Meringues.

In addition, the Dortmund striker has expressed his desire to be in a winning project and prefers to avoid coinciding with Mbappé, so only the economic issue separates him from Barça.

At the meeting held by Laporta and Raiola, they spoke about the costs that the negotiation would entail, which could exceed 100 million euros.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: BARCELONA: JOAN LAPORTA GAVE POSITIVE TO COVID-19; HAS NO SYMPTOMS