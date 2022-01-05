Emmy 2016: they steal the show with their undisputed beauty | ENTERTAINMENT

The 68th edition of the Emmys is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (California), where celebrities met with their best finery to honor excellence in the American television industry.

Without a doubt, those who steal the show are the different actresses who have been embellishing the red carpet of the Emmy 2016 with their gala dresses that always give something to talk about.

That’s right, Sofía Vergara, Emilia Clarke, America Ferrera, Sarah Hyland, Rhea Seehorn, Emily Robinson, Rachel Smith, Shiri Appleby, among other personalities, were responsible for beautifying the red carpet at the Emmys 2016.

It is important to mention that the Emmy 2016 will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and the gala is marked by the absence of Latino nominees.

The stars on the Los Angeles’ Red Carpet #EmmysPorWarner pic.twitter.com/ZMhiyLJIzH – Warner Channel (@WarnerChannelLA) September 18, 2016

