Emma Watson wore elegant black boots in Harry Potter reunion

Emma Watson delighted his fans after returning to Hogwarts for the first time in 20 years as part of the special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’ —The star revealed that she had a crush secretly with his co-star, Tom felton (who plays Draco Malfoy), and that he was about to leave the saga at a time when fame affected him.

Given her status as an advocate for the Ecological fashion, it was no wonder that the British actress, Emma Watson, choose a matching outfit for the reunion, opting for a pair of Chloé heeled black boots, perfect for winter. Paired with a Victoria Beckham X Woolmark sweater (made from fully recycled merino wool) and an Issey Miyake coat, the star of ‘Little Women’ completed the look wearing a Maison Michel beret.

Evanna Lynch, Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright in ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return To Hogwarts’. PictureLux / eyevine

Recently, Emma Watson has been recognized for her environmental activism, with her participation in the Cop26, the United Nations climate conference which took place in Glasgow last November. Showing your commitment to the use of sustainable brands, the British star was photographed with a look upcycled from the Scandinavian brand, Rave Review, at the top.

The actress supported another emerging designer, Harris reed, when he attended the ceremony of Earthshot Award in London in October 2021, wearing a voluminous dress made from wedding dresses preloved Oxfam during a quirky red carpet appearance.

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.com