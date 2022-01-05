Emma Watson reveals which scene I hate shooting in Harry Potter

Emma Watson returned to Hogwarts in a special gathering to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first movie of Harry Potter and there he revealed what was the scene I hate recording the most on the set of the tape.

According to the actress, she felt “miserable” when filming one of the most iconic scenes of the saga.

“I think for the first time Harry and Ron, especially Ron, see Hermione as a young woman and not as the kind of friend they have,” he stated. Emma Watson.

It’s about the scene of the entrance of the Christmas ball of his character in Harry Potter and the goblet of fire.

“I knew it was a big problem. I felt mean, for a moment the ugly duckling turned into a swan, I mean, suddenly there was all this pressure ”.

Emma Watson also recognized the importance of the iconic scene, as it served as a catalyst for her relationship with Ron, who, seeing her appear in a sumptuous dress, finally begins to see her friend as an interest

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – Hermione’s entrance at the Yule Ball (HD)

The actress confessed that she had several problems following the director’s instructions every time she filmed the set. scene of his character.

“Mike Newell taught me how to go downstairs in the dress: ‘Your arms swing too much, you walk too fast, you need to slow down.’ He gave me a million different instructions on how to go down the stairs and, of course, I fell down them, ”he argued.

Emma Watson He also confessed that he seriously considered leaving the franchise prior to the start of filming The Order of the Phoenix (2007).

A decision that would have forced the search for an emergency replacement, undermining the smooth development of the saga, but with which his companions seem to fully empathize.

Harry Potter return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts premiered on January 1 in

HBO Max

and has the presence of Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Mark Williams and Ian Hart and the director of the first installment of the franchise, Chris Columbus, among others.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts | Trailer | HBO Max

The author of the saga, JK Rowling, did not participate in the special due to her controversial transphobic statements on Twitter.

