Emma Watson reveals the Harry Potter scene she hates the most | VIDEO

Millennium Digital and DPA

Mexico City / 04.01.2022 10:52:14





Emma Watson was reunited with Daniel Radcliffe and Ruper Grint in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts to commemorate el 20th anniversary from the first film in the franchise. Although, not everything went perfect in the rspecial meeting, since the production committed a huge mistake by putting a photo of Emma roberts Instead of one of the British actress, the main cast revealed secrets, platonic loves and previously unseen moments that took place during the filming of the tapes.

During the program HBO Max, Emma Watson -who rose to fame after playing the inseparable companion of fatigue and adventure, Hermione granger– revealed the scene he hates the most from the saga based on the novels by JK Rowling.

Emma Watson claimed to feel “miserable” photographing the iconic Christmas ball entrance of his character in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. “I think for the first time. Harry and Ron, especially Ron, see Hermione as a woman, young and not as the kind of sidekick they have.”

“I knew it was a big problem. I felt mean, for a moment the ugly duckling turned into a swanI mean, suddenly there was all this pressure, “he recalled.

Although reluctant at first, Emma Watson recognized the importance of the iconic scene as it served as a catalyst for her relationship with Ron, who, upon seeing her appear in a sumptuous dress, finally began to see her friend as a romantic interest.

Emma Watson’s problems in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

On the other hand, the actress confessed that had several problems following the instructions of the director of the film every time he filmed the staging of his character.

“Mike Newell showed me how to go downstairs in the dress … ‘Your arms swing too much, you walk too fast, you need to slow down ‘. He gave me a million different instructions on how to go down the stairs and, of course, I fell down the stairs, “he concluded.

Why wasn’t JK Rowling in the ‘Harry Potter’ special?

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts premiered on January 1 on HBO Max and was attended by Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Mark Williams and Ian Hart and the director of the first installment of the franchise, Chris columbus among many others.

Who was left out of the meeting is the author of the saga, JK Rowling who did not participate in the special due to his controversial transphobic statements on Twitter.

Amt