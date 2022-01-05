Elon Musk’s 5 predictions about 2022 and our immediate future

Like it or not Elon musk He is not only the most millionaire man in the world, at the moment, but one of the greatest visionaries of today. He and everything his companies do, including Tesla, Spacex, Boring Company or Neuralink they do not leave anyone indifferent.

That is why his predictions for 2022 are particularly interesting. He made them during the CODE Conference, in an interview with Kara swisher, at the end of September last year. Among other things, he explained how cryptocurrencies, hard drugs and humanoid robots will begin to have more and more importance in our lives.

These are the 5 great predictions of Elon Musk on what’s to come in 2022 and our immediate future:

1. Cryptocurrencies will become increasingly important

Elon musk has explained simply and simply why cryptocurrencies are so important to our future: “Crypto is, fundamentally, about reducing the power of centralized governments. And that’s something they don’t like.” Although he was referring mainly to China, the reflection is general.

“Any form of currency has no power by itself, except as an exchange of value between people”, trying to explain the intrinsic workings of money, including cryptocurrencies.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker