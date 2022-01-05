“Don’t Look Up”: What would we do in Colombia if an asteroid approached us?

The call of the OAN is to remain calm, not to confess hidden loves or secret sins, until the complete prediction of the trajectory of the celestial body is made and the exact point on the planet where the eventual collision would occur is known. Photo: OAN

In addition to having a group of stars in his cast, Don’t look up is a film that challenges how little attention we pay to astronomical events that could affect life as we know it. Leonardo DiCaprio (Doctor Randal Mindy) along with Jennifer Lawrence (Kate Dibiasky), try to alert humanity to the fatal collision of a rock the size of Mount Everest, which surprisingly is considered by many as irrelevant news.

From the hand of Astronomical Observatory of the National University (OAN), a hypothetical case was created that shows how prepared the country is for an apocalyptic scenario of the caliber of the hit Netflix movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet.

DON’T LOOK UP | Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence | Official Trailer | Netflix

If we were on the verge of a catastrophe like this, of course we would have different entities with a superhero cape that observe and analyze the behavior of space on a daily basis! The OAN has carried out this work since 1803, the date of its foundation, and is currently attached to the Faculty of Sciences at the university headquarters in Bogotá. Here, as well as at the University of Michigan Study Center (featured in the film) asteroids, comets and all sorts of celestial bodies are investigated, taught and pursued. At the moment, with a favorable marker for the Observatory: OAN 1 – Apocalypse 0.

And it is that the OAN has managed to observe numerous events thanks to its technological capabilities, of which we only learn from the news, but ranging from lunar and solar eclipses, transits of planets and one not too far from the one described in Don’t look up: the impact of the fragments of Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 with the planet Jupiter in 1995. That is, this has already happened and not far from here if we see it in astronomical proportions.

In order to identify these objects, alert and protect our nation, the OAN has a stellar team of professionals who carefully study and analyze characteristics such as the brightness threshold of stellar bodies, which allows to determine their orbit and establish how far they are from the Earth. In the film, Kate Dibiasky discovers this threat in a day of ordinary study and research, to the rhythm of hip hop, and according to the OAN, reality is not far from the fiction of Don’t look upSince identifying asteroids or comets are not extremely complex activities, their registration often occurs by chance, observing other celestial objects.

And this is why the process managed by the entity that could save us from a fateful end, is similar to that used by Dr. Mindy and his group of students, a photo that goes through different image processing algorithms that determine, shape, orientation, position, whether or not it would impact the Earth. What it means in Spanish: Colombia can also and has what to identify and alert the arrival of an asteroid.

Thank heaven! However, if a large asteroid with an imminent course towards Earth is identified, such as the “planet killer” featured in the film, the truth is that almost no country would have much to do in the face of such a catastrophe. dimensions. Only now have some space agencies explored full-scale experiments in this regard.

The call of the OAN is to keep calm, not confess hidden loves or secret sins, Until the complete prediction of the trajectory of the celestial body is made and the exact point on the planet where the eventual collision would occur is known. Do not forget that our planet has a large amount of its surface covered by oceans and uninhabited regions, the asteroid may fall in a desert area where the consequences of the collision are less.