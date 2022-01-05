“Don’t look up” or the three “kites” facing Argentina

“Don’t Look Up”. A parable that should be taken into account in Argentina.

The film that has been the “hit” of the beginning of the year, “Do not look up” (Don’t Look Up), a brilliant satire that crudely depicts the “alienation” that most mortals suffer from in the face of “mass communication” mechanisms. But it also reveals the mediocrity and short-termism of a leadership incapable of prioritizing what is important in the face of the daily pressure of frivolous or secondary events.

Here’s the script for the movie available on Netflix: A comet of enormous proportions is approaching the Earth that, in six months, will impact our planet and destroy all vestige of life. However, a commissioner candidate for the Supreme Court, the romance of two singers or a fart from Sting displace the public attention and, in the case of the President of the United States, a multibillion dollar business proposed by a mega businessman friend, is more important. that a possible operation to deflect the comet and prevent humanity’s final holocaust.

Alberto Fernández at the meeting with governors at Casa Rosada.

We could make a long list of “Comets” that threaten the safety and very existence of our planet and that go into the background overshadowed by people and / or events that should not arouse the least attention or be only miscellaneous at leisure or entertainment. Let’s focus on the “three kites” that are falling over Argentina in the course of the next three months:

1- The new wave of the Pandemic

2- The rampant inflation

3- The default that will take place in March if we do not pay the installment that is due with the IMF and that, due to the “cross default” clause -a debt that is not paid produces in cascade the default of all the others- would lead us to the ninth default in our history, for a motorcycle greater than USD 300,000 million (double the default of 2001)

It is worth clarifying that the IMF IS NOT AN ENEMY, is an International Organization that brings together all the partners of Argentina -with the United States, China, Japan and the European Union at the head- of which WE ARE PART, which has assisted us during ALL civil and military administrations, radicals, Peronists, developmentalists or Together for Change.

The Government lost the last elections of November 14 last. However, he retained the 30% support that fully legitimizes his ability to preside over the country and summon the opposition to reach a consensus on a “Emergency Program “ that allows us to face the imminent “3 Comets”.

Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner in the last act that they held in Plaza de Mayo.

For sure, that 30% is NOT REACHED to govern alone and, much less, to take charge of the “tsunami” that has already reached our shores. What we do do is waste time insulting and holding the previous administration responsible for all the evils -only 4 years of a chain of errors and horrors of more than 50 years-, trying to demonstrate sinister conspiracies and persecutions or arguing about “the language inclusive ”, while we prohibit mining or limit agricultural exports (the only way to access the dollars we need to reactivate our industry and generate genuine jobs, but see Australia, Canada, Russia or Brazil).

THE WORST thing is that we argue for A PHOTO of the Minister of Economy with governors around a table, as if this sets aside the lack of a REAL consensus and program to face the coming storm.

Hasn’t the time come to “Look up” and face with patriotism the central problems that afflict us, leaving aside personal or partisan desires?

KEEP READING

“Don’t Look Up” became the third most watched movie on Netflix

Martín Guzmán provided details to the governors of the negotiations with the IMF