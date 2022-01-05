Don’t Look Up is already the third most watched Netflix movie of all time

On December 24, Netflix arrived at Don’t look up – 74%, a satire written and directed by Adam McKay and starring two acclaimed Academy Award-winning performers, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. This Christmas Eve launch has ended up becoming a phenomenon of colossal popularity of the streaming service, since not only has it managed to be the center of thousands of conversations on the Internet, but also its audience numbers go through the roof. Netflix recently released its updated audience analytics just 11 days after its launch, Don’t look up It is already among the most viewed movies on the platform.

According to figures shared by Netflix, in its first three days the film aired 111 million hours worldwide, and in its second week of release it was viewed for 152 million hours. The numbers obtained add up to 262.32 million hours of transmission so far, which makes it the third most watched movie of all time on the platform. The only tapes that are positioned above Don’t look up in reproduced hours are Bird Box: Blind – 66% in second place and Red Alert – 63% in the first.

Bird Box, a 2018 feature film starring Sandra Bullock, has a total of 282 million hours and narrowly exceeds Don’t look up. The first place was taken indisputably Red alert, starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, with 364 million hours aired. However, the numbers of Bird Box Y Red alert cover the figures for the first 28 days after its premiere, and taking into account the speed at which Don’t look up continues to grow, this movie could be number one of all time on Netflix by next week.

Here is the complete list with the exact figures of the 10 most viewed (English-speaking) movies on Netflix of all time:

one. Red alert – 364,020,000

two. Bird Box – 282,020,000

3. Don’t look up – 263,320,000

4. Extraction – 231,340,000

5. The Irishman – 214,570,000

6. The Kissing Stand 2 – 209,250,000

7. The Unforgivable – 208,220,000

8. 6 Underground – 205,470,000

9. Spenser Confidential – 197,320,000

10. Enola Holmes – 189,900,000

The success of Don’t look up it keeps spreading and it seems it won’t stop anytime soon. Despite harsh criticism, the film continues to perform impressive. Several have mentioned that the negative comments come from people with a lack of knowledge of phenomena such as climate change. The polarization of opinions is still present in social networks, however the feature film has received more praise than reproach.

Don’t look up is a sci-fi satire movie where DiCaprio Y Lawrence They play two low-level astronomers trying to warn humanity and world leaders about an asteroid on its way to destroy Earth, all through a media tour. The film satirically tackles the issue of the climate change crisis.

