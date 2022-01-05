‘Don’t Look Up’ Is Already The Third Most Watched Movie In Netflix History (And Going Up) – Movie News

The film directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence has only needed 11 days to sneak into the Top 3 of original feature films that have triumphed on the platform.

The Netflix satirical comedy that is being talked about so much these days, Don’t look up, have already become the third most watched film in the platform’s history. It only took 11 days to get it, since its arrival in the catalog on December 24. In addition, the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence continues to remain in the carousel of the most popular, so it would be expected that it could rise the odd position in the list of cinematographic hits of the streaming service of the great N.

Written and directed by Adam McKay, Oscar winner for Best Screenplay Adapted by The vice of powerDo not look up has not gone unnoticed at all on its arrival on the platform, which has occurred a few days after its debut in cinemas and receiving its first nominations -in the edition of the Golden Globes to be held on 9 from January-. “Either you love her or you hate her,” some say, and the truth is that the reception is being the most uneven. Currently the film has 56% in Rotten tomatoes, although the ratings of viewers approve it by 76%, while in IMDB has a score of 7.3. Users of SensaCineHowever, they give it almost 4 stars – an average of 3.8 – in their evaluations.

Do you love her or hate her? 5 movies that divide the world and that you can watch on Netflix

What is clear is that, as a result of the expectation in front of the great mouth-ear and mainly of an interpretive cast full of Hollywood stars, Don’t look up It has crept into the living rooms of many houses during the Christmas period and that has led directly to success. In addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence, both Oscar winners, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet play leading roles in the film.

In just eleven days, Don’t look up It has surpassed other Netflix movies in viewing hours such as Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman (2019) and Tyler Rake (2020). However, they still surpass it Red alert – starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot – and Blindness, starring Sandra Bullock. Both amassed more than 364 and 282 million viewing hours respectively, while Don’t look up currently exceeds 263 million.

Don’t Look Up wasn’t at the box office long before it hit Netflix, so while it can still be seen in theaters, it won’t be a particularly blockbuster movie. On the contrary, its presence on the platform has made it reach a wider audience thanks to the success of its viewing at home.

‘Don’t look up’: Is a similar event possible in reality? An astronomer explains it

The apocalyptic satire directed by Adam McKay stars two astronomers, played by DiCaprio and Lawrence, who have just discovered that the end of the world is coming. 100% convinced of his calculations, lhe couple of scientists try to warn the world that a comet will crash into Earth and destroy the planet in six months, but no one seems to be taking it seriously. Finding themselves in absolutely absurd situations, the only thing astronomers want is to convince the government to take the necessary measures to divert it.

As with criticism in the evaluation of the film, scientists find a society divided into two camps: those who simply realize that you only have to look up to the sky to know the truth; and those who, on the contrary, urge society to stop looking up.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your mail, sign up for our Newsletter