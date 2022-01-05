Don’t Look Up had the same problem as The Squid Game, but with a hot result

Although critics are divided, Don’t Look Up continues on the firm path of being one of the most viewed original content on Netflix. The movie of Adam McKay, which has a luxurious cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl streep, among other stars, has a connection with another of Netflix’s great content, the devastating korean series The Squid Game. This is a phone number that people have gotten tired of calling.

In The Squid Game, Seong gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) calls the phone number on the card he receives to enter the game. The funny thing is that the numbers on the card belong to a user’s real phone line. Fans had no better idea than to start calling this number and to the surprise of the original owner of the line, he received a flood of calls and text messages.

The number of discord in The Squid Game.

In Don’t look you experience a situation, but the result is totally different. In the movie, the Doctor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) is part of a propaganda offering a phone number so that people receive advice on the comet and have “peace of mind”.

The people who called the 1-800-532-4500, they were surprised that the line does not belong to FEMA / BASH (the film’s fictitious technology company), but to a sexual line.

Those who called immediately took to social networks to report what had happened. “Why didn’t Don’t Look Up put a phone number on your movie just to make it a sex line?“wrote one Twitter user.”I called this “FEMA / BASH” helpline number and it is really a type of sex line. Sparkly. And I bet they knew it when they used it”Commented another user.

It is unknown if Netflix knew what the true origin of the phone number was. Shortly after the situation took center stage on social media, the number was deactivated.

What do you thinkNetflix knew about this creative prank?