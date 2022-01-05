Dizzying offer for a 55 “Xiaomi TV: pay only € 399

To start with, your resolution is 4K which allows you to take advantage of all the contents you have at home and, also, those that are available on the Internet on streaming platforms such as Netflix or HBO Max. Besides, it offers other possibilities that are very positive, such as that it is capable of working with videos HDR10 undeterred which makes you enjoy excellent color realism. Even from the sides everything can be seen perfectly that its angle of view is 178 degrees.

The specific model that has the discount we are talking about is the Xiaomi TV P1E, specifically the version that has a screen of 55 inch . The fact is that, normally, this device has a price of 599 euros … which is not bad at all. But, right now, in the aforementioned online store you only have to spend € 399.99 to have it at home and, on top, without adding nothing for shipping costs . Does it seem like an interesting option? If so, in the following link you can make the purchase with total reliability and it arrives before Reyes!

This Xiaomi TV also fits like a glove when using it with consoles. Leaving aside that it allows to get the most out of the image quality of the most current models, the striking thing is that it uses MEMC. This adds artificial frames if a drop is detected fluency… Which allows you to always fully enjoy the games in all kinds of games. And this works like a clock thanks to the quad-core processor inside this TV.

This Xiaomi has a great operating system

Despite not being a model that belongs to the highest range of televisions of the Asian company, it should be noted that the manufacturer has not stopped including Android TV. Therefore, you can install a large number of applications to customize the Xiaomi TV P1E, among which there is no shortage of games and even the possibility of using Kodi with this Smart TV. And, all this, with possibilities that are very positive, such as that the sound system is quite competent since, among other things, it is stereo and offers support with Dolby and DTS, so the spatial localization is very good.

Without giving any problem in what has to do with connectivity, since for example all wireless options are included (even WiFi to access the Internet) or a high number of USB and HDMI ports, What is really interesting is that right now the price of this 55-inch Xiaomi TV can be obtained for a price that you will hardly see again later.