Disney would have lost millions with Black Widow as a result of piracy

One of the most anticipated productions in 2020, it became one of the most pirated in recent times.

2021 was a year full of deliveries for Disney. Several films and series from the Marvel Studios film universe and other productions turned out to be a success for the company, but some decisions had played a trick on it.

As reported by the Screem Rant web portal, Disney opened an order about $ 600 million dollars (about 500 billion Chilean pesos) with Black widow (Black widow) because of piracy. This happened after the simultaneous premiere of the film in theaters and on the Disney Plus streaming platform, through its premium version.

The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2020, but due to the pandemic, it hit the big screen on July 9 of last year. The production raised $ 60 million (50 billion pesos) only with the transmission by Disney + and close to $ 100 million (more than 83 billion pesos) at the box office.

The entertainment magazine Deadline noted that despite the good collection it obtained the first weekend at the box office and on Disney +, the income experienced a significant drop during the second week, an unusual fact in a Marvel Studios production.

In fact Black widow I beat The Tomorrow War (Tomorrow’s War), starring Chris Pratt, as the most pirated movie of recent times, Screem Rant slogan.

A premiere full of controversies

In addition to the changes in the premiere date due to the pandemic. The Marvel production went through a strong controversy with the interpreter of Natasha Romanoff, the actress Scarlett Johansson.

The Hollywood star sued the Disney company for having violated its contract by simultaneously publishing the film in theaters and on the Disney Plus streaming platform, as reported at that time by the US media The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Although the legal problems were resolved with the actress and she is currently in new projects at Marvel Studios, the tail of the simultaneous premiere of Black widow it became a lousy idea for the company.