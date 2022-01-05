Did you like Don’t look up? 3 similar movies to watch on Netflix

The new Adam McKay movie arrived a few days ago at Netflix and it has quickly become the most watched movie on the streaming platform worldwide. The film has generated fiery reactions, with some appearing to hate it while others love it.

Is about ‘Don’t look up‘, a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep that does not stop generating controversy around the world for its message warning about climate change.

“The bad news: a giant comet can hit the Earth. The really bad news: nobody cares,” says the synopsis of the film that is all the rage in Netflix.

If you like me ‘Don’t look up‘, we recommend you 3 similar movies that you can enjoy in Netflix (Latin America):

Death by 2021

Hilarious 2021 comedy that premiered on December 27 on Netflix. “This comic retrospective that combines archival footage with scripted sketches takes us through the good (and bad!) That 2021 gave us,” the film’s synopsis indicates.

The special was directed by Jack Clough and Josh Ruben and stars Nick Mohammed, Alistair Green, Lucy Liu, Stockard Channing, Diane Morgan and William Jackson Harper, among others. It lasts 60 minutes.

Stalin’s death

Like ‘Don’t look up‘, It is a funny satire from 2017 that was voted one of the best comedies of the year at the time. “No death is easy, but Joseph Stalin’s death leaves the Soviet Union in a hilarious mess,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Armando Iannucci and stars Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Jeffrey Tambor, Michael Palin, Andrea Riseborough, among others. It lasts 106 minutes.

This is the end

Funny 2013 comedy that, like ‘Don’t look up‘, an apocalyptic event is taken with humor. “Seth Rogen and a group of famous Hollywood actors play themselves in this dark comedy about the end of the world,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and stars Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, James Franco, Jonah Hill, Danny McBride, Rihanna, Craig Robinson, Emma Watson, among others. It lasts 106 minutes.

