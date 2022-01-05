Did you buy PUBG? The title will reward you for becoming free-to-play

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The Battle Royale would not have the success that they enjoy now if it weren’t for PUBG: Battlegrounds. After being one of the most-played paid titles in the genre for years, Krafton is preparing to make the leap to the free-to-play scheme.

It will be from next January 12 that all players will be able to download for free PUBG: Battlegrounds and join their pitched battles. But what if you bought the title recently or a long time ago? There is good news, as the company will give you a reward.

On the other hand, Battlegrounds Plus was revealed, a new optional product that players can purchase in exchange for real money to continue supporting the Battle Royale in the long term. As you imagine, it is a package with attractive content.

PUBG will give you attractive rewards by becoming free-to-play

The date for PUBG: Battlegrounds being a free game is coming up, so we think it’s a good time for you to learn more about it. Krafton explained long ago that all fans who bought and enjoyed the Battle Royale before next January 12 will receive a reward.

This is the special commemorative pack of PUBG, which will offer a set that will make you look great in battles. Additionally, you will be rewarded with the Legacy Skillet of Chains and Shackles, as well as a Battle-Hardened Legacy Plate.

As if that were not enough, you will receive a free update to Battlegrounds Plus, a new product that we will talk about below. The rewards will be available to Steam, PlayStation and Xbox users from January 10.

It is also possible to make a free-to-play pre-game registration and invite friends to do so to earn additional rewards from this link. Take into account that for this you must have a Krafton ID and link it to the platform where you want to receive the prizes.

Make sure you’ve pre-registered on https://t.co/zupXYgnrwq with your friends to receive free in-game items when the Free-to-Play Transition happens next week! pic.twitter.com/Mf3pawzmyM – PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) January 4, 2022

Legacy Rewards will soon be provided to all Legacy Players on the 12th of Jan 2022! For PlayStation users, if you’ve not yet got them from the in-game store, grab them NOW as its only available for a limited time only! https://t.co/UmmY43IsWG – PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) January 3, 2022

What is Battlegrounds Plus, what’s new in PUBG?

The fact that PUBG: Battlegrounds becoming free-to-play does not mean that the community will run out of alternatives to support the Battle Royale and the studio. For this reason, Battlegrounds Plus was presented, a pay and one-time purchase product that will offer special content.

Anyone interested can purchase Battlegrounds Plus for $ 12.99 USD once the Battle Royale is free. Doing so will unlock and access all of the following content:

+ 100% Survival Mastery EXP Boost

Career tab – Medal

Ranged mode

Create and play a custom game

Captain’s Camouflage Hat

Captain’s Camouflage Mask

Captain’s Camo Gloves

1300 bonus G-COINS

PUBG: Battlegrounds is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Here you will find more information about him.

