Did you buy PUBG? The title will reward you for becoming free-to-play

The Battle Royale would not have the success that they enjoy now if it weren’t for PUBG: Battlegrounds. After being one of the most-played paid titles in the genre for years, Krafton is preparing to make the leap to the free-to-play scheme.

It will be from next January 12 that all players will be able to download for free PUBG: Battlegrounds and join their pitched battles. But what if you bought the title recently or a long time ago? There is good news, as the company will give you a reward.

On the other hand, Battlegrounds Plus was revealed, a new optional product that players can purchase in exchange for real money to continue supporting the Battle Royale in the long term. As you imagine, it is a package with attractive content.

PUBG will give you attractive rewards by becoming free-to-play

The date for PUBG: Battlegrounds being a free game is coming up, so we think it’s a good time for you to learn more about it. Krafton explained long ago that all fans who bought and enjoyed the Battle Royale before next January 12 will receive a reward.

This is the special commemorative pack of PUBG, which will offer a set that will make you look great in battles. Additionally, you will be rewarded with the Legacy Skillet of Chains and Shackles, as well as a Battle-Hardened Legacy Plate.

As if that were not enough, you will receive a free update to Battlegrounds Plus, a new product that we will talk about below. The rewards will be available to Steam, PlayStation and Xbox users from January 10.

It is also possible to make a free-to-play pre-game registration and invite friends to do so to earn additional rewards from this link. Take into account that for this you must have a Krafton ID and link it to the platform where you want to receive the prizes.

What is Battlegrounds Plus, what’s new in PUBG?

The fact that PUBG: Battlegrounds becoming free-to-play does not mean that the community will run out of alternatives to support the Battle Royale and the studio. For this reason, Battlegrounds Plus was presented, a pay and one-time purchase product that will offer special content.

Anyone interested can purchase Battlegrounds Plus for $ 12.99 USD once the Battle Royale is free. Doing so will unlock and access all of the following content:

  • + 100% Survival Mastery EXP Boost
  • Career tab – Medal
  • Ranged mode
  • Create and play a custom game
  • Captain’s Camouflage Hat
  • Captain’s Camouflage Mask
  • Captain’s Camo Gloves
  • 1300 bonus G-COINS

PUBG: Battlegrounds is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Here you will find more information about him.

