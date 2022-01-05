Del Toro, Larraín and Verhoeven: the films we will see in January and February

George Clooney switches platforms (Netflix hosted his previous film as a director, Midnight sky) and premieres on Amazon Prime Video a film that has been described as “comforting” and “human.” Inspired by the book author JR Moehringer wrote about his own childhood and youth, the film revolves around the experiences of a fatherless boy on Long Island and visitors to the bar that his uncle (Ben Affleck) attends.

Big winner of the last Sundance Festival and a strong card for the next Oscars, the film follows Ruby (Emilia Jones), the only hearing member of a family of deaf people. Halfway between comedy and drama, director Sian Heder’s film builds an easy-to-follow and never-too-mellow tale that is loosely inspired by the French feature film. The Bélier family (2014). At first it would reach Chilean cinemas, but finally the times did not fit and it debuted in the country through streaming.

The horror franchise that was a hit in the late 2000s – always under the direction of the late Wes Craven – returns with a fifth. Mix rising figures (Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid) with the return of classics from the series such as Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell, to tell a story set decades after the crimes of the first film, when a new murderer serial has donned the Ghostface mask.

Instead of making a new sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), British director Matthew Vaughn opted to tell the origins of the organization of secret agents that starred in the first two films. The main character in this prequel is the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), who lives his own espionage adventure as he crosses paths with historical events such as the start of World War I and the Russian Revolution, and faces Grigori Rasputin himself ( Rhys Ifans).

For the first time without the company of his brother Ethan, Joel Coen sits alone in the director’s chair. In stunning black and white, the filmmaker adapts Shakespeare with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the lead roles and keeping the story in the era in which it was originally set. The result was ranked among the best titles of 2021, chosen in the top 10 of the year by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. A complete must-see that comes exclusively through streaming.

Pablo Larraín’s film about Lady Di makes its debut after receiving a great reception at the last Venice Film Festival and garnering a wave of accolades, most of it going to its leading actress, Kristen Stewart. The American interpreter gives life to Princess Diana during a Christmas weekend in the early 90s, when she was pondering her separation with Prince Charles and her relationship with the royal family was completely broken. First cousin of Jackie –His portrait of Jackie Kennedy after being widowed–, the film embodies one of the greatest triumphs of the filmmaker of Tony Manero Y The club.

The Chilean animated feature film was shown at the prestigious Annecy Festival in 2020, but it is only now finding a space on the local billboard. Directed by Gabriel Acuña and produced by Patricio Escala (Story of a bear), the film sets out to tell the story of a Chiloe boy fearful of the sea who one day finds a magical book that could solve his fear. But his fate changes when a dark sorcerer captures his father and is forced to cross an archipelago full of magical creatures to rescue him.

The Japanese master of animation Mamoru Hosoda (The boy and the beast, Mirai) returns with a movie with echoes of Beauty and the Beast Y Matrix but situated in today’s world. Suzu is a 17-year-old girl who moves to the country with her father when she is still grieving the death of her mother. In that moment of fragility, he immerses himself in a virtual space where he adopts the identity of Belle. The film debuted at the last Cannes Film Festival and has a good chance of securing a nomination for the next edition of the Oscars.

After winning the Oscar for The shape of water, Guillermo del Toro returns as director with a foray into film noir and psychological thriller. Adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel (made a year later starring Tyrone Power), the story focuses on a traveling fairground worker (Bradley Cooper) willing to commit any wrongdoing to improve his position. . In his immersion in this sordid world, he is attracted to an artist (Rooney Mara) and teams up with a dangerous psychologist (Cate Blanchett).

The latest winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival lands on streaming. French Julia Ducournau (Raw) commands a twisted film about a young woman who wears a titanium plate on her skull after being injured as a child in a car accident. It’s the starting point for a story that includes sex scenes with a Cadillac, gruesome crimes, and men on steroids. The director, interested in “showing the masculine and feminine bodies in their triviality, without any form of glamor”, fascinated and irritated with her latest film but nevertheless demands to be seen.

Five years after ElleDutch veteran Paul Verhoeven returned with a film that examines familiar elements in his filmography – religion, sex, repression – to enliven one of the most disturbing and unforgettable experiences in recent cinema. Based on the real experiences of the Italian nun Benedetta Carlini, it tells the story of a religious woman who has sexual visions with Jesus and falls in love with a novice, at a time when the Black Plague was affecting Europe.

French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Deli) teams up with Netflix to produce and release its first movie in nine years, the sci-fi comedy BigBug. Again in a duo with the screenwriter Guillaume Laurant – the same one who wrote Amélie, his most celebrated film -, the director shapes the world in which robots and artificial intelligences reign, whose trigger for his story is the rebellion started by four robots that hold humans hostage from their homes.

Directed by Joe Wright (Pride and prejudice), the film tells in the key of a musical and romantic drama the life of the French novelist and playwright Cyrano de Bergerac, here played by a Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) who has good options at the Oscars. In love with the beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennett), the protagonist loosens his attempts to win her over and decides to help her relationship with Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) prosper. Yes Love without barriers, by Steven Spielberg, lasted only a week in the multiplexes, in the height of summer Cyrano you might have better luck with the local crowd.

One of the favorites of the awards season. British actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh draws on his own experiences as a child in Belfast to tell the story of Buddy, the youngest member of a Protestant family in Ireland in the late 60s. Amid the social uproar, the protagonist has initial approaches to cinema and a first love. Branagh will score a double on the local card, because on February 10 it opens Death on the Nile, the sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017), in which he addresses himself as Detective Hercule Poirot.

Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

At first, the arrival of the new Paul Thomas Anderson film was planned for January, but today its most likely release date in Chile is two months later. In his ninth feature film, the director of Magnolia delves into the friendship and romance that is born between a teenager (Cooper Hoffman, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son) and a young woman (Alana Haim) in the San Francisco Valley in 1973. The National Board of Review called it the best picture of 2021, but outside of his possibilities at the awards – which he has – is the return of a formidable director who is still in a state of grace.