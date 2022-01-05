Curly haircuts in trend for spring-summer 2022

The layered haircuts, shaggy styleThey look particularly good when we have curls because it gives them definition, volume and movement. The best part is that they can be implemented in all kinds of lengths, no matter how short you have it now. The ‘shag lob’ is one that is distinguished by having the length of a long bob, so pass your chin for a few inches. It goes with the marked staggered effect, taken from the seventies and nineties, today so coveted again.

With bangs

Gucci, spring-summer 2022. Gucci / Gorunway.

2022 could be declared as the year in which the bangs. It does not matter if they are straight, short, at the height of the eyebrows or layered, they are the ideal complement to all types of lengths and allow us to experiment with our style without making too drastic changes. Both ALC and Chanel propose them in curtain version, shorter in the central part, so that the side locks gradually gain length as they move away from the center.

XL manes

Ulla Johnson, Pre-Fall 2022. Ulla Johnson / Gorunway.

The counterweight to reduced cuts are those that privilege the long manes, that flap freely in the wind as you walk. In addition to being an alternative to reduce visits to the beauty salon to a minimum, as it is the lower maintenance style there is, is a possibility to let your curls shine in all their splendor. Those styles that were favorites during the nineties in the hair of celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker or Mariah Carey, are the most coveted now.