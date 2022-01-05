Cruz Azul Femenil presents its last four signings with the help of Christian Tabó

With the intention of repeating the League qualification, and improving their participation in the Apertura 2021, Cruz Azul Femenil is working on strengthening its squad for the 2022 Clausura tournament. For that, he said goodbye to six players, three of them with 0 minutes in the last contest: Brenda León, Karla Zempoalteca, Alondra González, Jazmín Maldonado, Nataly Cárdenas and Georgina Peralta.

In the preview of matchday 1 of Liga MX Femenil, in which they will face Mazatlán, the celestial They had only presented four signings: Tania Morales, Diana García, Ana Paola López and Ivonne Gutiérrez. However, they would not be the only ones, since the Machine made four more names official yesterday: the last four.

Just as the players of the Machine presented the signing of Christian Tabó dancing cumbia a few weeks ago, This time it was the winger who made two names official on TikTok. Following Katy Perry’s California Gurls trend, the charrúa pulls the rope and approaches Daniela Auza and Gabriela Álvarez, while it sounds “you could travel the world, but nothing comes close to the golden coast”.

Auza is an offensive midfielderHe is 26 years old, and his last club was FC Juárez, with steps through Querétaro. At the same time, Álvarez is a central defender, He is 25 years old, and he also comes from the Braves. Besides the two of them, there were two more signings, which were presented by all the players who signed for Cruz Azul this semester.

As was? The CapiTania posed on the field of La Noria and called her teammates. But when six were ready to take their picture, they shouted “hey, hey, hey, they are missing” and Renata Huerta and Ana Gabriela Lozada appeared, both from Club América. Rena is one of the projection figures of Liga MX Femenil; She is 17 years old and a forward. On the other hand, Ana Gaby is 24 years old and a central defender. Welcome!