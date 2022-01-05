Critical medicine specialist speaks for immediate return of children to schools – Gaceta de Tamaulipas

By José Gregorio Aguilar

Cd. Victoria, Tamaulipas.- The Medical College of Tamaulipas declared itself for the immediate return to face-to-face classes for basic education students.

The president of the School, Jorge Rosendo Sánchez Medina, considered that returning to the classroom represents more benefits than risks, especially with regard to children’s mental health.

The Critical Medicine specialist pointed out that what should be a priority in schools is to maintain control measures to prevent infection and spread of the virus; and as long as all the elements for the prevention of Covid-19 are in place, the campus must open to receive the students.

Staying in the modality of learning at home or distance education can have more effects on the health of students. Children need to socialize, interact, coexist and have a face-to-face teacher so that they can improve their learning.

“I believe that it is necessary for children to go to school, they cannot be outside of them any longer; for mental health they need to socialize, interact and develop, as we all did, therefore I see that calculating the risk with the benefit, the benefit is greater than the risk. They have to go to school, of course, with all the measures ”.

Regarding the voices that ask the government of Mexico to also vaccinate children before ordering the total return to face-to-face classes, the doctor assured that in fact the World Health Organization does not consider it essential to vaccinate minors as an element assist in reducing infections or ending the pandemic.

“Unlike first world countries that have the budget to vaccinate children, they invented vaccines and they can do it, because they can vaccinate all their children, but in reality the WHO does not put it as a requirement to get out of this pandemic ”, Indicated Jorge Rosendo Sánchez.