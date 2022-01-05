COVID in Club América. Possible cases days to debut in 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Closing 2022 starts this weekend and in America there would be bad news for Friday’s debut as it transpires that there is at least one player sick with coronavirus, which would automatically rule him out for the Matchday 1 match against Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Although there are versions that the infected is Federico Viñas, at Half Time it was confirmed by a source that the Uruguayan is not a carrier of the virus, although -for the moment- the identity of the person affected is unknown.

Reinforcements from America by 2022

Friday could mark the presentation of Jonathan dos Santos and Diego Valdés as America players, waiting for what Santiago Solari dictates as initial training for the visit to the capital of Puebla, at the beginning of the third tournament of the Argentine with the team that already made the general leader last semester and second place a year ago, but in both tournaments were eliminated in the Quarterfinals.

Leo Suárez leaves America

The cleaning of footballers continues now it was the Argentine’s turn Leo Suarez, who did little and nothing with the Eagles and was even injured last semester. His new destination will be Santos Laguna to put themselves under the orders of Pedro Caixinha, while the azulcremas seek to take advantage of the square released by this player to take over the services, presumably, of Brian Ocampo.

America vs Puebla 2022 match schedule

Matchday 1

Date: Friday, January 7, 2022

Venue: Cuauhtémoc Stadium

Time: 21:00 (CDMX time)

