countdown to his new ‘reality’ on Disney +

It’s only been a few months since he was fired, but The Kardashian-Jenners, the most famous ‘influencer’ clan in the world, threaten to return. The family that rose to stardom in 2007 with the reality show ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ (on E!) Has started the turn back timer for its return to the small screen, and in Spain it will be possible to see via Disney + (Hulu, out). It will be titled ‘The Kardashian’ and it will tell the day-to-day present of the ‘celebrities’ who revolutionized the ‘star system’ 14 years ago.

They launched a format That was a complete revolution and a precedent for other programs that came later, other ‘reality’ where celebrities would emerge who neither sang nor acted, but whom the public adored.

Kim, Kourtney Y Khloé kardashian, Mother Kris, and the mother too, Caitlyn jenner, in addition to Kendall Y Kylie jenner They have announced the return in a ‘teaser’ that the platform has published on social networks.

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie. Start the count down! The new Kardashians series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KGGdmZoTB7 – Disney + Spain (@DisneyPlusES) January 3, 2022

At the moment, little is known about the new episodes of this new project, which will offer “a new and intimate journey through the lives” of the family that lasted 14 years on the air, over 20 seasons, 280 episodes and 6 specials. The ‘show’ could be seen in 120 countries.

So much the clan triumphed on television that the program led to the creation of numerous ‘spin-offs’, such as: ‘Kourtney and Kim Take Miami’, ‘Kourtney and Kim Take New York’, ‘Khloé & Lamar’, ‘Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons’,’ I Am Cait ‘,’ Dash Dolls’, ‘Rob & Chyna ‘,’ Life of Kylie ‘and’ Flip It Like Disick ‘.

In addition, each and every one of its members has made a career as ‘influencers’ and entrepreneurs of their own beauty and fashion brands, with which they have amassed a huge fortune.