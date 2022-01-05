Colin Farrell’s Penguin in front of the “infernal duo” of the Dark Knight and Catwoman in the new promo for The Batman

MADRID, Jan 5 (CulturaOcio) –

‘The Batman’ continues to prepare to be the great blockbuster of the year. Warner has launched a new promo in which Colin Farrell’s Penguin reacts to the tandem formed by Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, a “hellish duo” whose strength can be seen in the film directed by Matt Reeves this 4 of March.

This new promo follows in the wake of the previous trailer shown, entitled ‘The bat and the cat’, in which it could be seen how Batman and Catwoman formed an unexpected tandem whose alliance remains to be seen, since both characters have different tasks. In this trailer, the villain played by Farrell can be seen briefly crying out quite annoyed against “that infernal duo.”

Despite the initial reluctance of the fandom with the choice of Pattinson for the role, each new trailer that Warner and DC share have been convincing the followers. After being Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, the ‘Maps to the Stars’ actor is the third performer to play the Gotham superhero in a decade.

The Bat and the Cat are one helluva duet. See them only in theaters March 4. #Thebatman pic.twitter.com/QcfrtwglLv – The Batman (@TheBatman) January 4, 2022

To increase the expectation, Warner has been dividing the novelties of the film, revealing little by little what Farrell’s Penguin or Paul Dano’s Enigma will look like, as well as the arrival of other characters such as Catwoman herself or Jeffrey Wright’s commissioner Gordon and John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone.

A strategy that has worked, since it remains to be known what Enigma’s intentions are as the main villain, only one thing remains clear: it seeks to exploit all of Gotham.

