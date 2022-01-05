Christian Tabó would miss matchday 1 of Liga MX with Cruz Azul due to injury

The Cruz Azul squad is preparing for what will be its participation in the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament. On Saturday, January 8, they will debut in the contest when they host Xolos de Tijuana, and there are five players who came to reinforce the team for the contest that is about to begin.

Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga are the only ones who have been presented this semester. However, the officialization of Carlos Rodríguez and Erik Lira is still missing, who are already tied to the institution and signed a contract. All are registered with Liga MX and could debut on date 1.

Except one. The Uruguayan forward, who comes from Puebla, is injured and everything indicates that he will not be able to face Tijuana on Saturday, January 8. He missed the four friendlies of the Machine in preseason (vs Venados de Mérida, Pumas UNAM, Pachuca and Puebla), because he did not arrive in his best state.

Tabó has trained separately throughout the preparation for Clausura 2022. Without going any further, the club’s medical services They will wait until Friday to define if the Uruguayan will be available for Juan Reynoso to summon him. For that reason, everything indicates that he will have to watch the game from the stands.

Lira, Rodríguez, Antuna and Mayorga could be in the game against Xolos. The last two have already been made official by Cruz Azul and the first two are awaiting publication on social networks. It only remains to wait for the post.