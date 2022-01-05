Chofis López will continue in the San José Earthaquakes of the MLS

Is it coming back or not coming back? The return of the

‘Chofis



‘ Lopez

to Liga BBVA MX to play with ChivasIt seemed to be a dream and then a reality. However, David Medrano anticipated what will really happen with the Mexican midfielder.

The intention of the San Jose Earthquakes was to have Javier one more season and they had already agreed it with the board of the Flock. However, the corresponding payment to extend the loan, it seems that it did not arrive on time, since the deadline was December 31, 2021.

The final decision on the ‘Chofis’ López

Through their social networks, David medrano announced that the final decision of the Herd and the team of the MLSis that the ‘Chofis’ remains there during the next season.

It will not be reinforcement of Chivas for him Closing 2022beyond the fact that at some point it was mentioned that both Ricardo Peláez as Marcelo Michel Leaño approved his return, after a great season where he was named the Most valuable Player of San Jose Earthquakes.

DOES NOT REACH

The Chivas board of directors has decided that Javier Eduardo Chofis López remains in San Jose and DOES NOT come to Guadalajara. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) January 4, 2022

Up to now, Chivas has only announced to Roberto Alvarado as his signing for the next tournament. In contrast, they have given way to players like Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorgaboth as part of the exchange with Cruz Azul for the ‘Piojo, as well as Oribe Peralta Y Joseph Antonio Rodriguez.

The numbers of the ‘Chofis’ López

In what was one of the best seasons for the ‘Chofis‘ Lopezclosed its season in the MLS as one of the top scorers of the San Jose Earthquakes. He scored 12 touchdowns and distributed three assists in the 32 games he played. He had a good run at the end of the campaign, scoring seven goals in the last ten games with the team of California.

