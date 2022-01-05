Chivas begins its journey in the Clausura 2022 and will have a month of January full of matches

There are only five days left until the debut of Chivas de Guadalajara at Closing 2022. The rojiblanco team is already refining the last details before their first participation in front of their people next Sunday, January 9, against the Mazatlan. This clash is scheduled for 18:00 (local time) from Akron Stadium.

From the Guadalajara club, the schedule for this week was announced and it is stated that the campus will have training sessions until Saturday. In addition, and on a negative note, the absences of Roberto Alvarado and Miguel Jiménez in practice this Tuesday, however, they are optimistic and believe that both will arrive for Matchday 1 against the purple box.

With the start of the Clausura 2022 just around the corner, we review what will be a month of January in which Chivas will have three presentations in a new semester of competition. In addition to the clash against Mazatlán on Sunday, the rojiblancos will also face him Pachuca on Matchday 2 scheduled for Sunday, January 16.

This commitment against the ‘Tuzos’ will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium and it will be the only one in which Chivas plays as a visitor in the first month of the year. For date 3 the visit of the White Roosters of Querétaro at Akron Stadium on Saturday, January 22 at 5:00 p.m. (local time). This match will close the herd’s participation in a month of January in which they will seek to gain an advantage against three ‘affordable’ rivals.

When does Chivas vs. Mazatlán for J1 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX?

The main men’s team of Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, led by Marcelo Míchel Leaño, faces his counterpart from Mazatlán Fútbol Club de Beñat San José, in the match corresponding to day one of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, scheduled for on Sunday, January 9 at 6:00 p.m. at Akron Stadium.