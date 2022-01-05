Children of celebrities who are rich: at their young age they have great fortunes | Famous
On more than one occasion, celebrities like Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Kim Kardashian have shown no expense spared to give their children the best.
And not only does he stay in celebrations because his parents already have their inheritances ready.
Unlike some celebrities like Jackie Chan who will not inherit money to their children, these stars have little ones who are already millionaires.
Children who were born millionaires
Here is a list of the offspring with great fortunes.
The youngest of the Smith brothers, the fruit of the marriage between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, is a young celebrity who has dedicated her career to music.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, in addition to her parents’ inheritance, the 21-year-old has already amassed a fortune of $ 6 million.
Best known for his role in the film “The Karate Kid,” Will Smith’s son began his acting career when he was just a little boy.
Currently, he, too, a singer, has raised a sum of 8 million dollars.
Khloé Kardashian’s first-born does not have to worry about money, because according to Celebrity Net Worth, her mother, the businesswoman and model has a fortune valued at 50 million dollars.
For his part, his father, basketball player Tristan Thompson has a fortune of 45 million dollars.
Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter
The children of Beyoncé and Jay-Z are among the luckiest in Hollywood.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the couple has a fortune of 1.8 billion dollars that they have made thanks to their talent for music and business.
North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West
Without a doubt, the children of Kim Kardashian do not have to worry about money.
Thanks to her work in shows, modeling and as a businesswoman, the socialite has raised the amount of 1.4 billion dollars (according to the site Celebrity Net Worth), so the Kardashian does not skimp on expenses to give the best to her little ones .
Salma Hayek is one of the actresses most loved by Mexicans, since in addition to her talent as an actress, the Veracruz woman has shown on more than one occasion that she is more than proud of her roots.
As a result of the love between the businesswoman and Francois Henri Pinault, Valentina was born, who at only 14 years of age has an inheritance of more than 7 billion dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her parents meet this amount.
Other young millionaires
Thanks to their acting talent, these young people began their careers when they were just children, so the money in their bank account has been growing.
They are some stars who, at their young age, already have a millionaire amount.
Best known for her role in ‘Maleficent’ (2014), the 23-year-old sister of Dakota Fanning began her acting career at a very young age, for which she has a fortune of $ 6 million, according to notes Celebrity Net Worth.
From a very young age, Rico Rodríguez played the funny Manny Delgado in the series ‘Modern Family’ (2009) in which he acted alongside celebrities such as Sofía Vergara and Ed O’Neill.
The now 23-year-old has managed to build a net worth of 12 million dollars. There is no doubt that these guys enjoy a life of luxury. Would you inherit your fortune to your little ones?