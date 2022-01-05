Celebrities who were attracted to other celebrities, but kept it a secret | Famous
Artists take the breath away from their audience not only because of their work, but also because of their charisma and beauty, and this is also the case of some celebrities, who confessed to having a ‘crush’ with a colleague.
From the clever Emma Watson to the iconic Meryl Streep, celebrities have admitted their crush on other stars, though sadly they haven’t been reciprocated.
Celebrities who have revealed their secret love for another celebrity
Meryl Streep and Will Ferrell
Streep is a well-known American actress who has participated in countless productions; the most recent ‘Don´t Look Up’, in which he worked hand in hand with celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Although the celebrity has been married to Don Gummer since 1978, she confessed that Will Ferrell seemed very attractive and loved his films.
The British actress shared the screen for more than 10 years with the evil Draco Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga and although in the tapes they were archrivals, in real life Watson revealed in an interview for ‘Seventeen’, in 2011, that she was in love with Felton during the first two Wizarding World movies. However, although they maintain a loving friendship, there was never a relationship.
Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon
Nicole Kidman is a beautiful actress who thanks to her acting talent has stolen the hearts of hundreds of people; In 2015 Kidman confessed on the program ‘The Tonight Show’ that he felt a great attraction for the presenter Jimmy Fallon and even had a date with him, but when he was unsuccessful, he thought that the feeling was not reciprocal.
Although the Colombian has impressed more than one of his followers with his songs and characteristic cache, in an interview for ‘Billboard’ the interpreter of ‘Felices los 4’ confessed to having a crush with Thalía, after his performance in the Mexican telenovela ‘ Maria from the neighborhood ‘. The singers shared the stage when they performed ‘From That Night’ in 2016.
James Marsden and Helen Mirren
With the humor that characterizes him, James Marsden said he had a crush with Helen Mirren, who played Queen Elizabeth ll in the series ‘The Queen’. In fact, during an interview, Ellen DeGeneres brought them together so that the protagonist of ‘Encantada’ could take a picture with his platonic love.
On more than one occasion, the singer has admitted to being secretly in love with the ‘Fantastic Animals’ actor and, even during a broadcast of the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ program, the ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ interpreter pointed out that she met Depp because of her husband, which she considered “silly” of him.
The protagonist of ‘High School Musical’ is one of the celebrities most admired by his followers, who have assured that “he is the most handsome” and he, for his part, admitted in an interview for ‘Vogue’ that when he was young he had a Great crush with Tyra Banks and even had a poster of her taped to the wall.
Anne Hathaway and Leonardo DiCaprio
Anne Hathaway, 39, has fallen in love with her followers with her smile and her interpretations in the seventh art, but there is someone with whom she is secretly in love. In the ‘Best Worst First’ section, the ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio was her crush and saw him perform on the Growing Pains show.
Ricky Martin and John Travolta
Without a doubt, Martin is one of the most handsome singers in show business and with his charisma he has fascinated more than one of his followers. He, for his part, admitted on the program ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’, that when he was young he had a great crush with John Travolta, in his character of Tony Manero (in the production ‘Saturday Night Fever’ ).