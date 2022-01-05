CD Projekt RED gives away again the Witcher Goodies Collection – Nintenderos

The Witcher Goodies Collection is made up of various videos and arts pertaining to The Witcher titles that can be obtained in GOG for free before next January 5.

In order to get this content it will only be necessary have an account in the store. In this link you can get The Witcher Goodies Collection for free.

Below you can find the content of the collection of extras:

Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (720p)

Wild Hunt Concert (720p) Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (Dvd)

Wild Hunt Concert (Dvd) Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (1080p)

Wild Hunt Concert (1080p) Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (4K)

Wild Hunt Concert (4K) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Goodie Pack

Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Goodie Pack Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales – Goodie Pack

The Witcher Tales – Goodie Pack The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Polish)

Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Polish) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (French)

Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (French) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Spanish)

Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Spanish) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Italian)

Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Italian) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Russian)

Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Russian) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (German)

Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (German) The Witcher: Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (1)

Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (1) The Witcher: Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (2)

Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (2) The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (1)

Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (1) The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (2)

Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (2) The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Wallpapers Gwent Cards Backs (Winter Sale 2021)

Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Wallpapers Gwent Cards Backs (Winter Sale 2021) Gwent Cards Arts (Winter Sale 2021)

Emoji Art (Winter Sale 2021)

The Witcher Old World Art (Winter Sale 2021) Manga Art (Winter Sale 2021)

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

