Cavenati and Abloh: two unexpected mourning for design

Too young. That is the feeling that has been breathed in the world of fashion in recent days when it came to Federica Cavenati and Virgil Abloh, two designers who have died with meteoric but too short careers, leaving behind only a sample of a where could his talent have come from.

She, Cavenati, was a co-founder of the British firm 16 Arlington and died at the age of 28 of a “sudden and rapid illness,” according to her family. He, Abloh, creator of Off White, one of the most revolutionary figures in the luxury and streetwear industry, died after two years of treatment for a rare type of cancer. Their names may not be very well known, but both, each in their style and in their field, were the architects of many more than recognizable looks.

16 arlington, a firm that is pure glamor

Federica Cavenati and Marco Capaldo met while studying Fashion. Both Italians, both passionate about design, both handsome … and both fell in love. In 2017 they founded 16 Arlington, a brand that combined minimalist cuts with sequins, glitter, tulle and other festive elements, and which soon became a cult banner. His idea, to return to the glamor and eccentricity of the past, soon made giants like Net-a-Porter, Browns or Bergdorf Goodman interested in his collections. They had it all and they were the fashionable couple: pure glamor. The firm became an essential of the best red carpets, where they dressed stars like Amal Clooney, Lena Dunham and Jennifer Lopez, and on stage Miley Cyrus and Lizzo.

The designer Federica Cavenati.

Everything was going smoothly until last November 6, the world of fashion was shocked with the news of the death of Federica, better known as Kikka. At 28, after a short-lived but highly media career in the fashion industry thanks to her signature, the very young designer said goodbye due to a sudden illness.

In his career, it stands out that he left his native Italy when he was just 13 years old and that he was always looking for new ideas, new cultures. After living and studying in Vienna as a teenager, she moved to Bournemouth when she came of age. There he began his unstoppable path in the world of fashion, studying Design at the University of Arts in the city, and continued training in this industry at the Marangoni Institute (London), where he perfected the art of cutting and pattern making until graduating in 2015 There he met Capaldo and they founded their clothing firm, which is named after their first shared flat, almost abandoned, on Arlington Street in London. From there, both questioned from the beginning the current idea of ​​glamor with eccentric and spectacular pieces.

They won the favor of media such as the British edition of Vogue, which positioned them as an essential firm for the wardrobe of young women, “with daring evening dresses that move in equal parts between trash and glam aesthetics.”

According to a statement issued by the firm, Capaldo plans to present an unpublished collection in his honor in February 2022.

Virgil Abloh, the new luxury is orphaned

And if the fashion universe sadly began the month of November with the death of Kikka, it ended with that of another unique creator, Virgil Abloh, who left this world on the 28th. He was one of those unclassifiable creators: fashion designer , American DJ and producer, creative director of the Louis Vuitton men’s collection since March 2015 and executive director of the Off-White brand. Does anyone give more?

American designer Virgil Abloh, with Rihanna.

And if in Kikka’s case the illness came suddenly, in Abloh’s everything was equally surprising, since he had kept his illness private. The death was announced through his personal Instagram account. A statement reported that Abloh was diagnosed in 2019 with “a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” and that he had undergone various treatments since then. “Regardless, his work ethic, endless curiosity, and optimism never wavered. (€) He often said: Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself, deeply believing in the power of art. to inspire future generations, “the note explained.

Despite his short career, his groundbreaking and versatile character earned him the title of Andy Warhol of this generation, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago (his hometown) dedicated a well-deserved retrospective to him in 2018. Without a doubt, Abloh was a true disruptor in the trends industry, as well as definitely promoting urban fashion and luxury, and collaborated with a multitude of brands during his career, from Nike to Ikea to Evian.

After graduating in Civil Engineering, the creator launched in Milan with his own firm, Off-White, after having swept the sweatshirts of sale that he rebuilt through his first adventure in fashion, Pyrex, a firm with which he won a legion of fans, including Rihanna or Jay Z, among others. He was a personal friend of Kanye West and his first feminine line arrived at Paris Fashion Week in 2014. The definitive accolade surprised him with the Ten sneaker collection, designed in collaboration with Nike and with which he definitely rose as King Midas of streetwear.

