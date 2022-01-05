Cardi B’s gift to Offset that is both the best and the worst gift in the world

We all love receiving gifts for our birthdays, although sometimes we end up returning the things that do not convince us. However, isn’t it better that they give us something, whatever, than not bother and give us the money so that we can buy it ourselves? It depends. Well, the latter is what he has decided to do Cardi B for Offset’s birthday, although yes, in a big way.

Both are probably two of the richest musicians on the planet today, thanks to their artistic careers that have not stopped giving them joy for several years. Knowing that they also like luxuries and expensive things more than eating with their fingers (you just have to remember that she has a vast collection of overpriced cars that she can’t even drive), it is not at all strange that the diva has spent a fortune for her husband’s gift for his 30th birthday.

But apparently he has run out of ideas, and instead of cracking his head looking for something original that he does not have yet, Cardi has presented the father of her daughter Kulture with a check valued at two million dollars, for the rapper to indulge in one of his traditional whims. “Happy birthday! Now you have literally everything,” the New Yorker joked on her social networks.

He is not far behind, and he always spends a million on gifts to his wife, although it is true that at least he works a little more and does not give her a check so that she can buy what she wants. This last time he surprised her with an impressive seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in the Dominican Republic that, however, will not become his new vacation home.

The idea behind this spectacular gift came from the comments that the rap star did not stop making about the possibility of investing in short-term rental properties in different countries of the Caribbean, because These are destinations with a tourist season that lasts all year round. At first, Cardi was convinced that Offset had not paid attention to her, but now she has realized how wrong she was.

“I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short-term home rental properties in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries (since people go on vacations all year round to those places), but I felt like I wasn’t on the line. He agreed with me and that he preferred to put the money in other investments. Well, I was wrong. I just can’t believe it! This was soooo amazing for me. On the one hand, I’m so happy that you were really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding so I could stop talking to you about it 😂. Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are crazy 😩 and three, I love that you asked my father to work with you on this. You and my father You are the most important men in my life and it makes me very happy that you are close and have your own bond and relationship. You ♥ ️ ♥ ️ so much and I can’t wait for this hangover to pass so I can show you all my gratitude 😈😈. “