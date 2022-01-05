Cardi B lashes out at homophobes

Cardi B used her Twitter account to support the LGBT + community and lash out against homophobics.

On January 4, 2021, Cardi B, singer and hip hop star, used Twitter to write what he thinks about the homophobic and give a message of support to the LGBT + community.

On her Twitter account, the singer of songs like “WAP” and “Money” wrote:

“Every bad bitch has a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin… If you’re homophobic, you’re just ugly.”

It is worth noting that, probably, Cardi B used the term "bad bitch" (bad bitch) in the sense that the portal defines it Urban Dictionary.

«A confident woman. She is independent and strives for herself. She doesn’t need anyone and you would be lucky to have someone like that. You can control yourself and your feelings. She is also irresistible.

Cardi B, LGBT + ally

On December 1, 2021, the singer Cardi B used his Twitter account to defending a minor who owned a toy kitchen, which is why I was receiving homophobic attacks on social media.

On that occasion, the queen of hip hop asked homophobes to stop worrying about kids playing with kitchens and reminded them that there is a youtuber who makes millions of dollars and has these kinds of toys. In addition, he asked them to "Stop being so closed-minded and stupid".

What did you think of Cardi B’s comment?

With information from Twitter and Urban Dictionary