Cancer mother pays ad to get her daughter a boyfriend

Beth davis a mother cancer patient paid this week for a billboard of Times square to help her daughter Molly find a boyfriend.

The 47-foot-by-25-inch ad appeared in the “plaza of the world,” where all artists dream of appearing. “Go out with my daughter,” says the billboard, with a photo of 30-year-old Molly and the URL to her dating profile.

It’s all part of Beth’s quest to “know that I leave her in good hands,” reported the New York Post. This week, Molly traveled from Boston to New York to see your advertising in person.

What for many young women her age can be embarrassing, for Molly, the reasons for her mother to place the ad are justifiable, since his mother She is seriously ill and wants to leave her married and in good company before she dies.

Molly traveled to New York to be photographed next to the billboard paid for by her mother.

Beth, a 61-year-old Boston woman, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 and was treated with chemotherapy. In June 2020, doctors told her that she had developed metastatic breast cancer and that it had spread widely to her bones, The Post reports.

“I would like to see my daughter settled down,” Beth said to the New York Post. “Considering that I have serious health problems, it is urgent,” he continued.

So Beth, who also has a “happily married” son, took matters into her own hands, and posted a profile for her daughter on Wingman, a dating app where friends Y relatives provide testimony to users. The speech frankly noted that Beth wants “a good man for my daughter to love.”

The colorful poster is placed in the "center of the world", in the famous Times Square.

“I let my mom have fun filtering the profiles and responses,” said Molly, who at the time of the interview he hadn’t connected with someone yet. “I value a relationship like my parents’, where they talk about things and seek high degrees of kindness.”

Anyone who wants a chance with Molly would do well to take it easy at first. “I think a great first date is a low-risk activity,” he said. “Maybe we’ll have a drink and play pool. Smart, kind and funny would be the trifecta. Someone with the essence of Chris Hemsworth or Ryan reynolds “.

Her mother, Beth Davis, wants her daughter to be "in good company" when she dies.

Mother and daughter saw the billboard together in person traveling to New York last weekend. “We left a UberWe turned a corner and there was Molly, ”Beth recounted. “I threw my head back, my glasses fell off and I laughed. We both jumped up and down with excitement. Most people get 15 minutes of fame. But we are getting a whole month ”.