Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, the real princes of the premiere of ‘Cinderella’ thanks to their styling | Fashion and Beauty

This September 3, the new version of Cinderella to which, on this occasion, gives life Camila Cabello. A different vision of a children’s classic with which the singer and actress is delighted. She is completely involved in the promotion of the film and we have been able to verify it in each premiere that she has attended in recent days.

In Miami she went with her boy, Shawn mendes And the truth is that they looked like the princes of the story. His styling did not go unnoticed. She appeared with a set of Christian siriano Composed of a rather casual white crop top and a pale yellow tulle skirt.

Nor did her makeup and hair go unnoticed. A golden eyeshadow and bob hairstyle that gave her a very fresh air. Almost as much as the one that Mendes transmitted with his shirt with a high V-neckline and transparent. Matching creamy baggy pants and a silver chain.





Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the real princes at the premiere of ‘Cinderella’ in Miami. / Jason Koerner / Getty Images

Rugged premiere

A few days before, the movie premiered in Los Angeles. She went to the Greek Theater in a spectacular dress Oscar de la Renta combined with high boots from Casadei. He also took care of the hairstyle with a marked flamenco air. Without a doubt, dazzling.





Camila Cabello at the premiere of ‘Cinderella’ in Los Angeles. / Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic

Although it was not a quiet night because when the actors came out to say a few words before the movie began, she was not among them. “Sorry… I’ve passed out, but I’m back“she said, when she joined the event.” I’ve literally passed out, but I’m back and I’m ready to read my notes, “she said as she looked at what she had written on her mobile phone.

“First of all, thank you for being here! I wanted to say that It has been an amazing experience and that I am very proud of this movie. I want to thank everyone who believed in me and gave me this opportunity, “he added.

There are many who are looking forward to this premiere that will surely change our vision of the story.