Busy day! Cardi B shared the morning routine she has with her two children

U.S-. The mornings of Cardi B have become heavier since she gave birth four months ago to her second child (whose name is unknown), the younger brother of little 3-year-old Kulture Kiari, whom she shares with her husband Offset. However, the rapper seems to enjoy her new routine, and decided to share it with her followers.

In their stories of Instagram Cardi B She decided to document her entire morning, in which she was so meticulous that she even shared the time of each activity. Her day began at 6 in the morning, with the preparation of a bottle for her baby. “I just finished feeding him and putting him back to sleep. I’ll be preparing another bottle for when he wakes up in a few, ”said the rapper.

Shortly after 8 in the morning, Cardi B shared a couple of short videos while feeding her awake baby, which she took a quick look at as her feet were kicked at the camera. “Now he’s awake and full of energy while I have NO … food, burp, changed,” wrote the rapper. Then he announced that he knows exactly when “his morning poop” will arrive: “I know him too well.”

Before 9 a.m., Kulture woke up and Cardi B shared a video in which she was sitting on the bed with her two children. The rapper then showed the girl sitting on the bathroom counter while brushing her teeth. “This is not Kulture’s normal hours. Usually she goes to school in the morning, but now we’re in Georgia, so it’s a bit different, ”the artist explained.

Finally, Cardi B returned and communicated to his followers that he could not continue with the publications of his routine in his stories of Instagram because your schedule “fills up quickly” and you need “my two hands.” While Kulture is the rapper’s first daughter, her husband Offset He is the father of 6-year-old Kalea, 6-year-old Kody, and 11-year-old Jordan, a product of previous relationships.