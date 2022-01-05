Burn it? Paul Bettany talks about strong conversation he had with Johnny Depp about Amber Heard

United States.- Paul Bettany he finally spoke about posting his messages with his close friend Johnny depp. During an interview, the famous person who appeared in WandaVision He referred to the conversation he had with Depp that was read out in his lawsuit, which he said was a “very strange” and “uncomfortable” moment.

It turns out that in 2020, Johnny sued The Sun after it called him a “wife beater” for the accusations he made. Amber heard, the newspaper defended itself, saying they had a lot of evidence to cast doubt on the actor.

To defend itself, the media presented conversations from 2013 between Depp and Bettany, where they point out violent things against the actress, but they indicated that they were simple jokes.

The messages were as follows:

Bettany: ‘I’m not sure if we should burn Amber. She is charming and very attractive. We could follow the English tradition and do a drowning test. What do you think? Do you have a pool? » Depp: ‘Let’s drown it before we burn it! I’ll fuck her corpse later, so we can make sure she’s dead » Bettany: I think the same. Let’s make sure before calling her a witch.

Now, in conversations with the Independent, Paul discussed the messages with Depp. “I think it’s a very difficult topic to talk about and I think it would only add fuel to the fire.”

About reading the messages, he said: it was very strange. It was a strange moment. You had one of the roughest newspapers in London and its lawyers reviewing your messages from the last 10 years. ”