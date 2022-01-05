Britney Spears’ lawyer assures that her father wants to receive two million dollars before he stops guarding the singer | People

At the beginning of August, Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’s father, agreed to leave the guardianship with which, for 13 years, he has controlled, among other things, the singer’s finances. But the path to total freedom for the singer is long and not without obstacles. The last of them is that his father wants to receive two million dollars – about 1.7 million euros – before ceasing to exercise legal custody, something for which, so far, there is no defined date. This has been assured by the artist’s lawyer, according to a publication The Guardian, who assures that his client, 39, “will not be extorted.”

“Mr. Spears’s brazen attempt to swap suspension and removal [de la tutela] in exchange for approximately two million in payments, in addition to already harvested from the estate of Mrs. Spears by him and his associates, he has no chance of success “, added the lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, in the judicial brief presented this Tuesday. Last July, for example, it came to light that Jamie Spears spent 1.5 million euros of his daughter’s funds on her defense to maintain legal custody.

At the moment, according to the British newspaper, the representative of the artist’s father has not commented on the matter, although on previous occasions he has defended his performance and the management of the singer’s finances. The document presented by Spears’ lawyer is an annex to the request that he already made last July on behalf of the artist for the end of Jamie as guardian, something that will be addressed at a hearing on September 29. “The only question before the court that has unfortunately been left out for years is whether the prompt suspension and expulsion of Mr. Spears is in the best interests of Britney Spears,” says the document presented by Rosengart, in which he adds that “the unequivocal answer is’ yes.”

For just a month and a half, Rosengart has practiced as Britney Spears’ lawyer after she managed to choose her own defender, something that was interpreted as a first victory for the singer in the legal battle she has with her father. From the first moment, the lawyer was willing to comply with the will of his client and as soon as he took over the position. expressed on Twitter that both he and his team were moving “quickly and aggressively to petition to remove Jamie Spears from guardianship, unless he voluntarily resigned earlier.”

And so it happened. On August 12, the parent reported that he was agreeing to his daughter’s request to renounce guardianship and that he intended to work with the court to ensure “an orderly transition to a new guardian.” A witness who will pass, as reflected then in the official documents, after “several pending matters in court” are resolved. Jamie Spears, 68, charges $ 16,000 – more than 13,400 euros – a month for being the legal guardian of his daughter.