Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order

Jason Alexander, the ex-husband of pop icon Britney Spears, was arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order.

According to reports from Us Weekly, the 40-year-old man is being held at the Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee. He was charged with violating a protection order and aggravated harassment, and his bail was set at $ 30,000.

A spokesman for the Franklin Police Department told Us Weekly that a court hearing has been scheduled for February 17.

Around this time last year, Alexander shared a selfie which had been taken in Washington DC while attending the Save America rally that protested Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. In the picture, he is wearing a red Trump hat with a “45” as a Trump 2020 flag flies above his head.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Alexander, who is a childhood friend of Spears, was married to the pop star for just 55 hours in 2004.

The couple exchanged vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after a long night of partying, and their short-lived union was annulled a couple of days later.

After her brief marriage to Alexander, Spears married aspiring musician Kevin Federline on September 18, 2004. Spears filed for divorce in 2007, citing irreconcilable differences. They have two sons, Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Since 2016, Spears has been dating actor, model and personal trainer Sam Asghari. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021.