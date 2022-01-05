Britney Spears cleaned up her Instagram and unfollowed her sister Jamie Lynn

News



It seems that some took very seriously the saying of “new Year New Life”, and this time the pop princess, Britney Spears, decided to start 2022 by making a cleaning on their social networks.

After her long-awaited freedom, the singer has focused on enjoying her life, not in the mood to immediately return to the music industry. In that context, it seems decided to put his family asideincluding her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears, since he recently unfollowed her on Instagram. However, the composer continues on her sister’s followed list.

Recapping a bit in the past, it was Britney herself who confirmed that his relatives were the ones who took advantage of his success and fame the most, turning his back on him without helping him in his worst moments. Among them was the protagonist of Zoey 101.

To date, the artist who has more than 38 million followers, follow only 46 people in your account, and among these privileged is Paris Hilton, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Madonna.