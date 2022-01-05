BOMBAZO: Lorenzo Insigne will play for this exotic club after ending his contract with Napoli

With only 30 years of age, Lorenzo Insigne he will give up elite football (at least for a considerable time). And it is that according to the report of Fabrizio Romano, which is the most reliable source in matters related to the transfer market, the talented Italian attacker has already reached an agreement to become the bomb of the Toronto fc, Canadian club that competes in the MLS.

The quoted journalist maintains that the OK was consummated this Tuesday in Rome and added that the official statements will not take long to arrive. In this way, the recent champion of the European Championship of Nations will join the North American entity from July 2022 (once his contractual commitment with Napoli, the club of his loves, ends).

➤ Free agent.

➤ Contract until December 2027.

➤ He will be added as soon as Napoli’s current campaign ends.

➤ Estimated salary: 11.5 million euros (+4.5 million euros in bonus).

Lorenzo Insigne has signed his five year and half contract as new Toronto FC player. Deal sealed and completed in Rome together with his agent. It’s done, no way back. 🔴🇨🇦 #TorontoFC Official statement expected soon. Lorenzo will arrive in Toronto in July with his family. #MLS pic.twitter.com/36HGWZm8OJ – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2022

A few weeks ago, this operation was not on anyone’s map. But that’s how unpredictable football is. If nothing strange happens, Toronto FC will have their new Sebastian Giovinco. Let’s not forget that, between 2015 and 2018, they lived magical moments with The Atomic Ant as a soccer leader.

Sportingly, a setback. Economically and in terms of quality of life, Insigne will surely enjoy yourself in Canada. They are decisions that you may not share, but that we all end up understanding.

Undefeated data. Toronto FC recruited Sebastian Giovinco in 2015, when he was just 28 years old. They took him out of Juventus, and in MLS he broke it all. Considering the regular phase and playoffs, he added 73 goals and 43 assists in 125 games played in the United States League.

Did you know…? Lorenzo Insigne has spent his entire First Division career with Napoli. Exceed 100 annotations and 400 official matches. It has been a benchmark in southern Italy for more than five years.