Billie Eilish dyed herself a redhead and you won’t believe how beautiful she looked!

Billie Eilish spent a week as a redhead and kept her makeover hidden. Check out how she looked with this daring dye!

With singles like ‘Bad Guy’, ‘Lovely’, ‘Ocean Eyes’ and ‘Bury a Friend’, Billie Eilish has established herself as one of the most talented and successful youth singers and songwriters of the moment. And, in addition to her professionalism, the American interpreter became an icon of youth fashion thanks to her extravagant and authentic way of dressing.

Her green hair was also one of the most characteristic details of her style, so when Billie decided to ditch the dye, go platinum blonde and wear tighter clothes, she lost more than 100,000 followers on social networks!

“People hold onto these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing, “said Billie. “I lost 100,000 followers just because of my boobs. People are afraid of big boobs ”.

Billie ignored the criticism and remained true to her tastes and preferences, which is why she recently decided to innovate with a super daring dye.

Billie dyed herself a redhead and she looks beautiful!

At the end of November, Eilish decided to stop being brown and tried a red hair dye; However, the singer did not show her change of look until she had already gotten rid of it. The 20-year-old artist returned to her previous look to close 2021, but this did not prevent her from showing a photograph of her red hair.

“I took off the blonde and turned red for a week,” confessed the international celebrity on his social networks.

QUE? Billie Eilish via Instagram stories: “I took off the blonde and went red for a week” pic.twitter.com/AQipfzFLRB – Billie Eilish Data (@dataeilish) January 3, 2022

What dye do you think looks best on Billie?

