After last December 22 Benjamin MendY, defense of Manchester City, was charged with a seventh count of rape, the footballer was transferred for your own safety to a maximum security prison.

The French footballer 27-year-old was mobilized from the jail he was in in North Liverpool from August 27 to HMP Manchester Prison, a penitentiary for high security men that is known as Strangeways.

The change of prison, which took place on December 23th, It was due to the fact that prison authorities in the United Kingdom feared for the safety and physical integrity of the footballer who, before reaching the Premier League, played for teams such as the Olympique de Marseille Y AS Monaco.

“Both Mendy and Saha They have been transferred because it is such a media case. Had have ensure your safety and it was understood that a category A prison would be better equipped to deal with possible situations of risk “, is mentioned from England according to a witness.

Accusations about Benjamin Mendy

Notably Mendy, World Champion with the French team at the 2028 World Cup in Russia, andstá now charged with eight crimes against five women, including seven counts of rape.

The last time the French defender saw action with him Manchester City it was the past August 15th in the duel before Tottenham, days later he was suspended by the club. At the end of the same month he entered preventive prison after being arrested.