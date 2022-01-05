Ben Affleck stars in The Tender Bar
‘The Tender Bar’ will be available on Amazon Prime Video on January 7.
The Tender Bar, movie of american drama, directed by George Clooney, is an adaptation of the 2005 memoirs of JR Moehringer and recounts his life growing up in Long Island.
The story focuses on childhood and youth memories of Moehringer, also how he was raised by a single mother and how he sought his own paternal references in the men of his family, especially with his Uncle Charlie -Affleck-.
As a father figure, Ben afleck comes to play an important role in the new audiovisual material, will be a great advisor for Tye Sheridan, protagonist of ‘The Tender Bar’.
In the trailer you can see how Charlie gives the first lessons to JR. to face life, in addition to finding his passion for reading and writing. “I will tell you two rules. The first, I will never let you win. And the second, I will always tell you the truth, “he says. Charlie to his nephew.
It is worth mentioning that on October 10, the film was presented in London Film Festival and that the script is written by William MonahanAmerican, screenwriter and novelist, Oscar winner for the best screenplay adapted by The infiltrators.
Fountain:
Integrated Digital System
PUBLISHED: January 05 – 2022
After reading this
How did you think?
I like it
0
I love it
0
I enjoy
0
Amazes me
0
It saddens me
0
It makes me angry
0