Ben Affleck stars in The Tender Bar

‘The Tender Bar’ will be available on Amazon Prime Video on January 7.

The Tender Bar , movie of american drama, directed by George Clooney , is an adaptation of the 2005 memoirs of JR Moehringer and recounts his life growing up in Long Island.

The story focuses on childhood and youth memories of Moehringer, also how he was raised by a single mother and how he sought his own paternal references in the men of his family, especially with his Uncle Charlie -Affleck-.

As a father figure, Ben afleck comes to play an important role in the new audiovisual material, will be a great advisor for Tye Sheridan, protagonist of ‘The Tender Bar’.