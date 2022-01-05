Ben Affleck, Sofía Vergara and the celebrities who will turn 50 in 2022 – Publimetro Colombia

sThis 2022 great changes are coming for some celebrities, since several will celebrate their 50th birthday, reaching this stage of their lives full of great successes.

Ben affleck

In 2021, the actor resumed his relationship with Jennifer López, after 17 years apart, and now he looks happier than ever.

It will be next August 15 when Affleck celebrated his five decades of life.

Sofia Vergara

The “Modern Family” actress has become a public favorite and will soon star in the new Netflix miniseries “Griselda,” based on the life of Griselda Blanco, nicknamed the “Black Widow.”

On July 10, Sofia will celebrate her birthday.

Juanes

The Colombian singer has shared on several occasions that he exercises and maintains a healthy diet to look younger than he is.

His birthday will be on August 9.

Jennifer garner

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife will also celebrate this year, it is worth mentioning that she and “JLo” have managed to establish a cordial relationship for the good of their children.

His birthday will be on April 17th.

Cameron Diaz

The Hollywood star is enjoying her marriage to singer Benji Madden.

On August 30 will be its celebration.

Patricia manterola

Despite the fact that the actress has been away from the medium, she remains in contact with her fans through her social networks and it will be on April 23 when she celebrates her birthday.

Dwayne johnson

Known as “The Rock” or “The Rock”, the actor began 2022 in the middle of a confrontation with Vin Diesel, as he assured that he will not participate in “Fast and Furious 10”, because he considers that his colleague is a “manipulator” .

Johnson’s party will be on May 2.

Carlos Ponce

The Puerto Rican driver and actor was part of the third season of “Who is the mask?” and also participated in the second installment of “Luis Miguel, the series.”

He will reach his 50 years next 4th of September.

Kate del Castillo

The protagonist of “The Queen of the South” will premiere the third season in 2022, through Telemundo.

Kate’s birthday is October 23rd.