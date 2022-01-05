Ben Affleck recounted how his daughters met Taylor Swift eint | Shows

During her last appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s show, Ben affleck commented that he knows Taylor Swift and that her two daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, were speechless when they saw her. The protagonist of Armageddon remembered this funny episode, right after Clarkson started talking about his children.

