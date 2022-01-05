Ben Affleck recounted how his daughters met Taylor Swift eint | Shows

During her last appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s show, Ben affleck commented that he knows Taylor Swift and that her two daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, were speechless when they saw her. The protagonist of Armageddon remembered this funny episode, right after Clarkson started talking about his children.

“I took my daughters to meet Taylor Swift and they were silent,” said the actor while imitating the expressions made by the minors.

“I was like, ‘What are you talking about? We came all this way, it’s Taylor Swift, say something! ‘”. In addition, he recalled that he had to assure the “Red” interpreter that his daughters were true fans.

YOU CAN SEE Jennifer Lopez held a ‘pajama party’ with all the women in her family and without Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck explains what he really meant about his marriage to Jennifer Garner

The actor was invited to Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show to clear up a number of misunderstandings. As he noted, his comments on Howard Stern’s radio show were totally misinterpreted, as he focused on his alcohol addiction while married to the actress.

“This really hurt my feelings,” the actor told Jimmy Kimmel, referring to how the audience interpreted what he said in the interview.

During Howard Stern’s radio show, Affleck spoke openly about his alcohol problem. On this occasion, he commented on his marriage, noting that, had he not separated in 2015, “he would probably still be drinking.”

“I was like ‘I can’t go’, because of my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do? ‘ What I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution, “he explained.

YOU CAN SEE Jennifer Lopez would be upset with Ben Affleck for strong statements about Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck says he’s happy after getting back with Jennifer Lopez

The Oscar winner recently spoke about his current relationship with the singer and noted that he is very happy. Even the protagonist of La Liga de la Justicia described his courtship with Jennifer and revealed that she still believes in marriage.

It’s a great story. Maybe one day I’ll tell. I’ll write it all down … and then set it on fire. I don’t know, yeah I guess (about believing in marriage). I still believe in a happily ever after, for sure, 100 percent, “he laughed at The Wall Street Journal.