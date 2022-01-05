Ben Affleck goes to Las Vegas with Jennifer Lopez’s mother

At this point there is no doubt that Ben Affleck (49) Y Jennifer Lopez (52) they have resumed their relationship and, on the part of the actor, all his loved ones would be delighted with his reconciliation. In fact, a few weeks ago, Matt Damon, one of his best friends, acknowledged that it would be “wonderful” to see them together again without confirming or denying the rumors that were already circulating at that time, and several sources affirm that his ex-wife Jennifer Garner would have already given them his blessing.

It seems that in the circle of close friends of his former fiancée and current girlfriend they also see his sentimental relationship with good eyes, since this same Wednesday Ben was seen accompanied by Guadalupe Rodríguez, JLo’s mother, in a Las Vegas casino, where he is filming his new project as a director.

Nowadays The Bronx diva is in Miami working on a music video, but it is obvious that Guadalupe feels comfortable enough with her son-in-law, whom she undoubtedly got to know in depth during the time he was engaged to her daughter in the early 2000s, to accompany him on one of his days of job. In fact, the two were seen chatting very animatedly between takes surrounded by slot machines.

In addition, he was caught the other day totally ‘red-handed’ leaving her house the morning after being seen in a Los Angeles restaurant with a very affectionate attitude, statements from a witness included saying that “They were very affectionate, very cuddly. He had his arm around her all the time.” So white and bottled.

Returning to the family issue, it seems that he gets along better with her family than the opposite since the other day, when Timothy Affleck, Ben’s father, was asked about this relationship, he said that he had never heard from her . “I’ve never heard of this nonsense. Let’s see, of course I’ve heard of her, but not this. I talk to my children about their lives when I see them and they share with me what they want … I haven’t seen my children in a long time due to their jobs and COVID. “